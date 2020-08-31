Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,725,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.28. 27,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

