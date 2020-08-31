Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,659,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after purchasing an additional 973,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,916,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,183,000 after buying an additional 2,433,878 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,717. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

