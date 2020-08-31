Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,650,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,126,000 after buying an additional 104,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,391,000 after purchasing an additional 192,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after purchasing an additional 949,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. 13,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

