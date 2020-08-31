Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. salesforce.com makes up 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.39. 462,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,659. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,776 shares of company stock worth $143,971,013. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

