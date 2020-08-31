Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,288 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Uber Technologies makes up 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $584,551,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

UBER stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 390,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,807,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

