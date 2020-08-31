Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. 223,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,241,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

