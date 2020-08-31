Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

MAA stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.12. 5,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

