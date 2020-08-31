Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. 47,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,110. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

