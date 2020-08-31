Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 118,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $58.64. 17,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.