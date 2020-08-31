Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,462 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the quarter. Perspecta accounts for 2.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Perspecta worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $20.80. 29,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,800. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.