Makena Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 541,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,941,000 after buying an additional 410,957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,429,508. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

