Makena Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 819.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 616,397 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. 257,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,239. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

