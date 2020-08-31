Makena Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up 2.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $69,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -135.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,529 shares of company stock worth $2,652,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

