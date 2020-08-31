Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 761,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

