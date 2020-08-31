Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. 25,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,548. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

