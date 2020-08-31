Makena Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

