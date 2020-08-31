Makena Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,939. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

