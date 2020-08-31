Makena Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Varonis Systems accounts for 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $125.49.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,376 shares of company stock worth $17,862,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

