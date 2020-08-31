ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.88 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

