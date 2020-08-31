Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $52,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 386.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

