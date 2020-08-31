Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $415.00. The stock traded as high as $367.25 and last traded at $366.12, with a volume of 3544700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $356.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.