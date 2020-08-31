Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 9,903 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,494,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,290,000 after buying an additional 1,145,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

NYSE C traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $51.12. 16,990,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877,410. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

