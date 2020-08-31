Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,767,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.