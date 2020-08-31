Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $1,829,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 60.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $2,819,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.58. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

