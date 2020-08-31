Mercury Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $651,073.92 and approximately $11,466.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.01638153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00199611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00177319 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00182010 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.