Metadium Price Tops $0.0090 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Metadium has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Hotbit and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.