Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $10.67 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $375,488.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00008449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01638763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00177230 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190090 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,298,924 coins and its circulating supply is 10,869,825 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

