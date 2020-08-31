MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,059,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 463,132 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.