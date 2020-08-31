MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 729,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

