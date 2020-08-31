MicroMoney Price Tops $0.0089 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $140,576.65 and $22,299.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including $24.70, $70.71, $32.35 and $50.35.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.53 or 0.05658731 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017271 BTC.

About MicroMoney

AMM is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

MicroMoney can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.92, $5.53, $24.70, $7.50, $50.56, $19.00, $13.91, $10.41, $20.34, $70.71, $32.35 and $50.35. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.