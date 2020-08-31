Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

