Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

