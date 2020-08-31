Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 229,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 234,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 513,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.4% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

