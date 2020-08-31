Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

