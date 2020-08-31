Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

