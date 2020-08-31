Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

