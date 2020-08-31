Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,165 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

