Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.13.

MI.UN traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 221,527 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.81. The company has a market cap of $658.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

