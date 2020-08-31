Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.39

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $149.28, with a volume of 342900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

