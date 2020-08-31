Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.64

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.64 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 1666800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.