Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $297.12

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.12 and last traded at $296.29, with a volume of 11419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.39.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.85 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

