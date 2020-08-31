MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 1,790,255 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790,255 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $65,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of GM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396,667. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

