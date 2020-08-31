MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 2,817,359 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 12.47% of Caesars Entertainment worth $149,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511,373 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 213.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,705,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,506 shares in the last quarter.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,147. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

