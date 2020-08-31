MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 286.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,399,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 92,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,193 shares of company stock worth $15,573,477. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

