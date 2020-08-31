MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 694,600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 836.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.10% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $48,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,413 shares of company stock worth $4,074,095. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.28. 4,472,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

