MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 726,000 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1,116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.49% of HD Supply worth $27,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 913,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.