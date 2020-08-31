MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 768.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $37,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 70.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 58.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.03. 3,582,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

