MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.20% of Rogers Communications worth $40,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 200,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

