MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $29.92 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.72% of LogMeIn worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Shares of LogMeIn stock remained flat at $$86.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,128. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

