MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $35.45 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 169,124 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $35,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 190,532 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.